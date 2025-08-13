Typhoon Podul intensifies as it nears Taiwan

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan: Thousands of people sheltered and fishermen secured their boats across storm-battered southern Taiwan on Wednesday (Aug 13) as Typhoon Podul intensified on its approach to the island.

The typhoon is packing wind speeds of 155kmh at its centre and "is strengthening", Central Weather Administration (CWA) forecaster Lin Ting-yi told AFP.

Podul is on track to hit lightly populated Taitung County at around noon before sweeping across the island and into the Taiwan Strait.

"We are worried about this typhoon," Kaohsiung fisherman Huang Wei told AFP as he used more ropes to tie down his boat and checked on other vessels.

"We had already made general typhoon preparations yesterday, but this morning I woke up and saw news reports that the typhoon has intensified to be as strong as the last, (Typhoon) Krathon," Huang said.

"Last time, the two boats behind us weren't tied properly and hit my boat."