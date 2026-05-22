US Navy official says Taiwan arm sales on 'pause' over Iran war

WASHINGTON: The acting US Navy secretary said Thursday (May 21) that arms sales to Taiwan had been put on "pause" to ensure that the American military had sufficient munitions for its Iran operations.

Asked at a congressional hearing about the stalled US$14 billion weapons purchase by Taiwan, acting secretary Hung Cao said that "right now we're doing a pause in order to make sure we have the munitions we need for Epic Fury - which we have plenty".

"But, we're just making sure we have everything, then the foreign military sales will continue when the administration deems necessary."

The US State Department and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Cao's remarks.

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US President Donald Trump has not committed to following through with the sale, raising concerns over his commitment to support for Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.

Ahead of his recent state visit to China, Trump said he would speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the arms sales, a departure from Washington's previous insistence that it will not consult Beijing on the matter.

Afterward, he said he had made no commitments to Xi about Taiwan and would be making a determination on the arm sales "over the next fairly short period of time".

The United States recognises only Beijing, but under US law is required to provide weapons to the self-ruled democracy for its defence.

China has sworn to take the island and has not ruled out using force, ramping up military pressure in recent years.