Taiwan parliament authorises signing of stalled US$9 billion US arms deals

TAIPEI: Taiwan's parliament authorised the government on Friday (Mar 13) to sign US agreements for four arms sales packages worth some US$9 billion, after officials warned that Taipei would go to the back of the queue if it missed the deadline, sending the wrong message to Washington.

The back and forth on Taiwan's defence spending has provoked concern in the United States, as it is the most important international backer and arms supplier of the Chinese-claimed island, despite a lack of formal diplomatic ties.

"This body upholds the principle of placing national security first and firmly defending territorial integrity," parliament speaker Han Kuo-yu said, reading the resolution, which passed unanimously.

He urged the government to submit a complete report on the weapons delivery schedule for parliament to review after it signs the letters.

The weapons covered include TOW anti-tank missiles, M109A7 self-propelled howitzers, Lockheed Martin-made Javelin missiles and the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, worth around US$9 billion in total and part of an US$11 billion package Washington announced in December.

President Lai Ching-te's government has tried to get parliament to pass US$40 billion in extra defence spending but the opposition, which controls the most seats, says the proposals are unclear, and it cannot be expected to pass "blank cheques".