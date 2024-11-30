US approves US$385 million arms sales to Taiwan

WASHINGTON: The United States has approved the proposed sale of spare parts for fighter jets and radar systems as well as communications equipment to Taiwan, in deals valued at US$385 million, a US agency said Friday (Nov 29).

While Washington does not have official diplomatic relations with Taipei, it remains the island's most important backer and biggest arms supplier.

The proposed sale of the F-16 and radar system parts consists of equipment in existing US military stocks and was worth an estimated US$320 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement, with deliveries estimated to start in 2025.

"This proposed sale serves US national, economic and security interests by supporting the recipient's continuing efforts to modernise its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability," the DSCA said.

"The proposed sale will improve the recipient's ability to meet current and future threats by maintaining the operational readiness of the recipient's fleet of F-16 aircraft."

A separate sale involving follow-on support and equipment for a tactical communications system was worth US$65 million, the DSCA said.

The deals were approved by the State Department, with the DSCA providing the required notification to Congress on Friday.