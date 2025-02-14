Taiwan pledges chip talks with US, more investment to mollify Trump

TAIPEI: Taiwan President Lai Ching-te pledged on Friday (Feb 14) to talk with the United States about President Donald Trump's concerns over the chip industry and to invest more in and buy more from the country, while ramping up defence spending.

Trump spoke critically about Taiwan on Thursday, saying he aimed to restore US manufacturing of semiconductor chips and repeating claims about Taiwan having taken away the industry he wanted back in the US.

Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting of the National Security Council at the presidential office, Lai said that the global semiconductor supply chain is an "ecosystem" in which the division of work among various countries is important.

"We of course are aware of President Trump's concerns," Lai said.

"Taiwan's government will communicate and discuss with the semiconductor industry and come up with good strategies. Then we will come up with good proposals and engage in further discussions with the United States," he added.