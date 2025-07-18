Taiwan 'working around the clock' to strike US tariff deal

TAIPEI: Taiwan's trade negotiators were "working around the clock" to strike a tariff deal with the United States, the island's vice president said on Friday (Jul 18), two weeks before Washington's deadline.

US President Donald Trump has given his trade partners until Aug 1 to reach an agreement with the White House or be hit with his threatened levies.

The US president has so far only announced deals with Indonesia, Britain and Vietnam, alongside an agreement to temporarily lower tit-for-tat tolls with China.

Taiwan faces a 32 per cent tax and possible duties on semiconductor chips, which are a key driver of the island's economy.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Our negotiators are literally working around the clock to strive to reach an agreement on reciprocal tariffs," Taiwanese Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim told journalists in Taipei.

"We are certainly aiming to reach an arrangement by Aug 1."

Trump in April imposed a 10 per cent tariff on almost all US trading partners, while announcing plans to eventually hike this level for dozens of countries.

But days before the steeper duties were due to take effect on Jul 9, he pushed the deadline back to Aug 1.