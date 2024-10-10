Taiwan sets its sights on becoming regional hub in yacht building and tourism 

TAINAN: In the city of Tainan along Taiwan’s southern coast, a transformation has set sail.

The local government and shipbuilders who have set up shop in the city want to grow its yacht industry to rival neighbouring Kaohsiung’s.

Part of its strategy is to make such pleasure craft experiences more available and affordable.

NOT JUST FOR THE RICH

Shing Sheng Boat Building Co is one such manufacturer in Tainan on a mission to reshape the perception of yachting as an exclusive luxury.

The company has been crafting vessels for nearly a decade, producing about 30 yachts a year.