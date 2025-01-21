6.0-magnitude earthquake shakes Taiwan

TAIPEI: A 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan on Tuesday (Jan 21), the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, injuring 27 people, triggering landslides and causing ceilings of homes to cave in according to local authorities.

An AFP journalist in the capital Taipei felt tremors for nearly a minute as the shallow quake struck shortly after midnight.

The epicentre was recorded 12km north of Yujing, a mango-growing district in southern Taiwan, the USGS said.

Firefighters rescued three people including a child who were trapped in a collapsed house in nearby Nanxi district, a video posted on Facebook and verified by AFP showed.

Elsewhere, a person was injured by falling debris while two people were reported trapped in elevators, authorities said.