Taiwan's Lai kicks off second day in US as China fumes

HONOLULU: Taiwan President Lai Ching-te kicked off his second day in the United States on Sunday (Dec 1), as China fumed over more US arms sales to the island and Lai's stopover in Hawaii that is part of his Pacific tour.

China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, opposes any international recognition of Taiwan and its claim to be a sovereign state.

Beijing especially bristles at official contact between the island and the United States, which is Taiwan's most important supporter and biggest arms supplier.

In his first public speech of the trip, Lai said on Saturday that we have to "fight together to prevent war", warning there were "no winners" from conflict.

On the eve of his weeklong trip, the United States approved a proposed sale to Taiwan of spare parts for F-16s and radar systems, as well as communications equipment, in deals valued at US$385 million in total.

China's foreign ministry called on the United States over the weekend to "immediately stop arming Taiwan and stop abetting and supporting 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces."

"China will take strong and resolute countermeasures to firmly defend national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity," it added.

In a separate statement, the foreign ministry said China "strongly condemns" the United States for Lai's stopover and that it had "lodged serious protests with the US".