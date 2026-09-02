Can technology give China’s farmers an edge against extreme weather?

HUIZHOU, China: Across 67ha of farmland in Huizhou, a city in China's Guangdong province, rice, potatoes and corn are being grown with barely a worker in sight.

The project is a demonstration farm operated by Shenzhen-based agricultural technology company FN Holdings.

It offers a glimpse of how technology could shape the future of agriculture.

Sensors collect information from the fields, while drones inspect crops from above and artificial intelligence helps analyse the data.

Even irrigation can be controlled remotely, says the farm’s project manager Liu Lizhu, demonstrating the function using an app on his phone.