Tencent integrates WeChat with OpenClaw AI agent amid China tech battle

BEIJING: Tencent launched a tool on Sunday (Mar 22) to integrate its WeChat messaging platform with the OpenClaw agent, deepening its push into AI agents that have become a key battleground among China's technology companies.

The software, called ClawBot, will appear as a contact within WeChat, allowing users of China's most popular app with over 1 billion monthly active users to connect directly with OpenClaw.

Users can send and receive commands to interact with the AI agent through the messaging interface.

The integration comes as OpenClaw, an open-source AI agent that can perform tasks such as transferring files and sending emails on users' behalf, has gained traction in recent weeks.

Users have rushed to install and experiment with agent products, prompting tech firms to explore business opportunities even as authorities warn of security risks.

Tencent's WeChat integration follows the company's launch earlier this month of its own AI agent suite, comprising QClaw for individual users, Lighthouse for developers and WorkBuddy for enterprises.