‘I feel very safe here’: Chinese nationals in Thailand debunk online claims fanning scam trafficking fears

CHIANG MAI: It was the seventh time that Qin Zi, a 64-year-old semi-retiree from Suzhou city in eastern China, had travelled to Chiang Mai for leisure - hopping on a five-hour flight to meet friends and spend time at a health and wellness resort, swimming and relaxing.

“Personally, I feel safe here,” she told CNA in the northern Thai province.

“I can decide and fly over (anytime) because I have friends I’ve known for over a decade that I can trust.”

Other Chinese residents living in Thailand whom CNA spoke with, shared similar sentiments.

“My friends and relatives are concerned,” said Xu Weihong, a 57-year-old retiree from Shanghai now living in Chiang Mai. "Some things are true and some aren’t. I share my daily life (here) privately so they know I’m safe."

“But since they have never visited Thailand, their views are not objective,” she adds.

Being in Thailand is “quite different” from what online rumours were saying, said Yulin, a 59-year-old retiree from Beijing, who has lived in Chiang Mai for over a year.

“I’ve never felt afraid here,” she said. “People are warm, friendly and always willing to help.”

But their sense of security contrasts sharply with others.