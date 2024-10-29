Founder of TikTok owner ByteDance jumps to top of China's rich list

SHANGHAI: ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming is China's richest person, with a personal wealth of US$49.3 billion, an annual rich list showed on Tuesday (Oct 29), although counterparts in real estate and renewables have fared less well.

Zhang, 41, who stepped down as chief executive of ByteDance in 2021, becomes the 18th individual to be crowned China's richest person in the 26 years since the Hurun China Rich List was first published.

He overtook bottled water magnate Zhong Shanshan, who slipped to second place as his fortune dropped 24 per cent to US$47.9 billion.

Despite a legal battle over its US assets, ByteDance's global revenue grew 30 per cent last year to US$110 billion, Hurun said, helping to propel Zhang's personal fortune.