TOKYO: Annual core inflation in Japan's capital accelerated in November at the fastest pace in 16 months, highlighting mounting price pressure and bolstering the case for an interest rate hike as soon as next month.

The data, widely regarded as a leading indicator of nationwide trends, will be among the factors the Bank of Japan scrutinises in deciding whether to raise interest rates at its next two-day policy meeting ending on Dec 18.

The core consumer price index, which includes prices of fuel but not fresh food, in Tokyo rose 2.9 per cent in November from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, compared with the median market forecast of 3.0 per cent. It followed a 2.6 per cent gain in October and marked the fastest year-on-year rise since July 2025.

Core inflation in Tokyo, which is seen as a leading indicator of nationwide trends, thus stayed above the BOJ's 2 per cent target for three straight months, cementing the case for further hikes.

While the increase was driven partly by an end to government utility subsidies, prices rose for a broad range of goods and services including food, daily necessities and hotel charges.

"Core consumer inflation is expected to accelerate due to rising energy prices from the Middle East conflict and ensuing second-round effects," said Masato Koike, senior economist at Sompo Institute Plus.

"If the current market instability stemming from concern over the AI and chip outlook persists, there's a chance the BOJ may forgo a rate hike in December. But our baseline projection is for the BOJ to proceed with one next month," he said.

An index stripping away the effect of volatile fresh food and fuel prices, which is closely watched by the BOJ as a more accurate gauge of trend inflation, rose 2.5 per cent in November after a 2.6 per cent gain in October, the data showed.

Inflation rose for services including public transportation and medical care, suggesting the shift in Japan's inflation dynamics is no longer driven only by temporary supply shocks, said Ayako Fujita, chief Japan economist at JPMorgan Securities.

"We expect the momentum in price increases to remain broad-based" toward the first quarter of 2027, she said. "While momentum in core goods inflation should gradually ease, we expect inflationary pressures to broaden further across food and services."

Short-term Japanese government bond yields edged higher on Friday as signs of persistent inflation reinforced expectations of a rate hike next month.

Investors are focusing on what hints BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda could drop on the likelihood of a December rate hike, and the future rate-hike path, in a speech scheduled for Monday.

CLOSE TO TERMINAL?

With stubbornly high energy costs and rising import costs from a weak yen adding to inflationary pressures, the BOJ raised its policy rate to 1.25 per cent in September after delivering a hike in June - a shorter interval than the roughly twice-a-year hikes seen in 2024 and 2025.

The central bank kept rates steady in October, but said underlying inflation has roughly hit its 2 per cent target and signalled its readiness to continue hiking rates to prevent price growth from accelerating too much.

A majority of analysts polled by Reuters expect the BOJ to raise rates in December and follow up with another hike by end-March. Many see the terminal rate at around 1.75 per cent or 2.0 per cent.

Hawkish BOJ board member Naoki Tamura said on Thursday the central bank must respond swiftly to signs of an inflation overshoot, including by accelerating the pace of rate hikes.

While many analysts view two more rate hikes as all but certain, there is less conviction on how far the BOJ can tighten beyond that, with inflationary pressures from higher energy costs and a weak yen expected to ease in the second half of next year.

Shigeto Nagai, head of Japan Economics at Oxford Economics, projects headline inflation to slow to 2 per cent in late 2027.

"We think this will allow the BOJ to complete its multi-year rate normalisation process by mid-2027, hitting a terminal policy rate of 1.75 per cent," he said.