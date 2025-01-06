Buyer splashes out US$1.3 million for Tokyo new year tuna

TOKYO: The top bidder at a Tokyo fish market said they paid US$1.3 million for a tuna on Sunday (Jan 5), the second-highest price ever paid at an annual prestigious new year auction.

Michelin-starred sushi restauranteurs the Onodera Group said they paid 207 million yen for the 276kg bluefin tuna, roughly the size and weight of a motorbike.

It is the second-highest price paid at the opening auction of the year in Tokyo's main fish market since comparable data started being collected in 1999.

The powerful buyers have now paid the top price for five years straight - winning bragging rights and a lucrative frenzy of media attention in Japan.

"The first tuna is something meant to bring in good fortune," Onodera official Shinji Nagao told reporters after the auction. "Our wish is that people will eat this and have a wonderful year."