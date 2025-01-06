Logo
East Asia

Buyer splashes out US$1.3 million for Tokyo new year tuna
A 276kg bluefin tuna that was auctioned for 207 million Japanese yen (about about US$1.3 million), which was bought jointly by sushi restaurant operator Onodera Group and wholesaler Yamayuk, is displayed after the first tuna auction of the New Year at Toyosu Market, in Tokyo, Japan on Jan 5, 2025. (Photo: Kyodo via REUTERS)

06 Jan 2025 08:27PM (Updated: 06 Jan 2025 09:55PM)
TOKYO: The top bidder at a Tokyo fish market said they paid US$1.3 million for a tuna on Sunday (Jan 5), the second-highest price ever paid at an annual prestigious new year auction.

Michelin-starred sushi restauranteurs the Onodera Group said they paid 207 million yen for the 276kg bluefin tuna, roughly the size and weight of a motorbike.

It is the second-highest price paid at the opening auction of the year in Tokyo's main fish market since comparable data started being collected in 1999.

The powerful buyers have now paid the top price for five years straight - winning bragging rights and a lucrative frenzy of media attention in Japan.

"The first tuna is something meant to bring in good fortune," Onodera official Shinji Nagao told reporters after the auction. "Our wish is that people will eat this and have a wonderful year."

A 276kg bluefin tuna that was auctioned for 207 million Japanese yen (about US$1.3 million), which was bought jointly by sushi restaurant operator Onodera Group and wholesaler Yamayuki, is carried into an Onodera sushi restaurant after the first tuna auction of the New Year in Tokyo, Japan, on Jan 5, 2025. (Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato)
A sushi chef shows off a fillet from a 276kg bluefin tuna that was auctioned for 207 million Japanese yen (about US$1.3 million), which was bought jointly by sushi restaurant operator Onodera Group and wholesaler Yamayuki, at an Onodera sushi restaurant after the first tuna auction of the New Year in Tokyo, Japan, on Jan 5, 2025. (Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato)

The Onodera Group paid 114 million yen for the top tuna last year.

But the highest ever auction price was 333.6 million yen for a 278kg bluefin in 2019, as the fish market was moved from its traditional Tsukiji area to a modern facility in nearby Toyosu.

The record bid was made by self-proclaimed "Tuna King" Kiyoshi Kimura, who operates the Sushi Zanmai national restaurant chain.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the new year tunas commanded only a fraction of their usual top prices, as the public were discouraged from dining out and restaurants had limited operations.

Source: AFP/dy

