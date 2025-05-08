Tokyo subway knife attacker charged with attempted murder

Local media said Toda allegedly attacked the victim several times - first on the station's platform, before the victim dashed inside a subway car where Toda chased him and slashed his head several more times.

Other passengers apprehended Toda, who was arrested by police on the spot, reports said.

Toda and the victim are not believed to have known each other, local media said, adding that one other passenger who helped apprehend the attacker also cut his hand.

Violent crime is relatively rare in Japan, which has a low murder rate and some of the world's toughest gun laws.

But there are occasional stabbing rampages and even shootings, including the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe in 2022.

A 24-year-old man stabbed a passenger and started a fire on a train in Tokyo on Halloween in 2021 while wearing an outfit resembling comic book villain the Joker.