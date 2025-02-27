Toyota global output rises for the first time in a year in January

TOKYO: Toyota Motor said on Thursday (Feb 27) its worldwide production rose for the first time in a year in January, as it ramped up output in Japan after recovering from last year's certification scandal in its home market.

The world's biggest automaker's global output for January increased 6 per cent year-on-year to 781,729 vehicles, with domestic production up 22 per cent, offsetting an overseas production decline.

Toyota's output in North America rose 3 per cent in January as a jump in production in Mexico made up for falls in the United States and Canada, countries where it still manufactured more cars than in Mexico, for the month.

The company made about 26,500 vehicles in Mexico in January, producing almost 3.5 times more cars in the country than in the same month a year earlier. Toyota said the jump was due to a switch in production last year, resulting in a big year-on-year increase.

Toyota's global sales were largely flat as a 13 per cent jump in domestic sales helped balance out a 14 per cent drop in China sales and a 1 per cent decline in US sales.

The company said North American demand for its vehicles remained strong despite seeing negative impact from snowfall in January.

The production and sales figures include its luxury Lexus brand.