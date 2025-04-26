China hits out at 'extreme selfishness' of tariffs

BEIJING: China's foreign minister has hit out at the "extreme selfishness" of tariffs, hinting at the steep levies imposed on Beijing by US President Donald Trump.

"Certain countries" resort to "pressure and coercion, and trigger unjustified trade wars ... This extreme selfishness only harms their credibility", top diplomat Wang Yi told his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov, according to a ministry statement released on Saturday (Apr 26).

This will "only undermine their credibility", added Wang, who was speaking on Friday on the sidelines of a foreign ministers' meeting in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The foreign minister also said that Beijing would seek solidarity with other countries on the tariff situation and expose "extreme egoism" and the bullying of certain countries.

Wang said during the meeting with his Uzbek counterpart that China would seek solidarity with other countries and would uphold multilateralism to "inject stability into the world".

China and the United States, the world's two biggest economies, are locked in an escalating tit-for-tat trade battle triggered by Trump's levies on Chinese goods, which have reached 145 per cent on many products.

Beijing has responded with 125 per cent tariffs of its own on US goods.

Also on Saturday, China repeated that it had held no talks with the United States on trade issues, despite Trump's recent claim that he had taken a call from Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

In an interview conducted on Apr 22 with Time magazine and published Friday, Trump did not say when the call with Xi took place or specify what was discussed.

"He's called," Trump said. "And I don't think that's a sign of weakness on his behalf."