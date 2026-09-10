They grew up South Korean – then found out they may not be citizens

SEOUL: Born and raised in South Korea, a 21-year-old man in Suwon had never questioned his nationality.

Now, he faces uncertainty over whether he is still a South Korean citizen.

He is among many people from transnational families in the country whose citizenship has been thrown into doubt due to a little-known provision in South Korea’s nationality law.

Under the law, people who are citizens of both South Korea and another country from birth may, under certain circumstances, retain both nationalities.

But a South Korean citizen who voluntarily acquires another nationality after birth loses their Korean citizenship at that point. This can include children whose parents apply for a foreign nationality on their behalf.