The troubled history of South Korean presidents

2016: PARK IMPEACHED, JAILED

In December 2016, Park Geun-hye, president since 2013, was impeached by Parliament in a decision confirmed in March 2017 by the Constitutional Court, leading to her indictment and imprisonment.

The daughter of the former dictator Park Chung-hee, she was the first woman president of South Korea and had presented herself as incorruptible.

But she was accused of receiving or requesting tens of millions of dollars from conglomerates, including Samsung.

Additional accusations included sharing classified documents, putting artists critical of her policies on a "blacklist", and dismissing officials who opposed her.

Park was sentenced in 2021 to 20 years in prison and slapped with heavy fines.

But at the end of that year she was pardoned by her successor, Moon Jae-in.

Yoon, the current president, was a Seoul prosecutor at the time and played a key role in her dismissal and subsequent incarceration.