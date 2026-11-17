A series of visits by North Korean officials to Russia and China in recent weeks, as well as by Russian and Chinese delegations to Pyongyang, could also have been for summit preparations. Kim also made a surprise visit to the Chinese border city of Dandong last month.

"There's been these little signs," said John Delury, a professor at the Hopkins-Nanjing Center. "If Kim goes to Shenzhen, he's going to talk to Donald Trump."

Trump said the North Korean leader's presence at APEC was ultimately up to Chinese President Xi Jinping. The APEC secretariat said it had no information about China and its guests.

During a regular briefing on Tuesday, China's foreign ministry said it had no information to share when asked if Kim had been invited to the APEC summit.

The North Korean embassy in Beijing did not immediately a respond to request for comment.

PYONGYANG'S DEMANDS

Trump's interest in renewed engagement with Kim comes seven years after their last summit ended without agreement over curtailing North Korea's nuclear weapons and sanctions relief.

North Korea has repeatedly signalled it is unwilling to resume discussions unless denuclearisation is off the agenda. Trump has referred to North Korea as a nuclear power, a status allies in the region and the West have refused to recognise.

Seiler said a meeting would likely be more symbolic than substantive but could be a step for Kim to push for North Korea to be recognised internationally as a nuclear state.

"It's not going to happen overnight, but eventually (Kim) hopes to wear down the world to accept North Korea as a nuclear power," he said. For Trump, "you have the meeting simply to build the relationship."