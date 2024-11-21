Trump card or wild card? What Trump 2.0 could spell for Taiwan, China and regional stability

SINGAPORE: US President-elect Donald Trump’s second presidency - with his hawkish cabinet picks - could change the dynamics of US-Taiwan relations, as well as the calculations behind China’s strategy towards the self-ruled island, say analysts.

This comes as Beijing evolves its military strategy to blockade Taiwan, a tactic that observers believe is designed to intensify pressure on the island and sway public sentiment from within.

With China hardliners set to hold key roles in Trump 2.0, they are likely to lock heads with Beijing on numerous fronts, potentially keeping China preoccupied and easing Chinese pressure on Taiwan, observers note.

However, a deterioration of US-China ties also raises risks of miscalculation that could escalate tensions in the Taiwan Strait and threaten broader stability, they add.

On the other hand, Mr Trump’s brand of transactional diplomacy and “America First” stance, including demanding Taiwan pay for US protection, raises questions about the reliability of US support for the island.

“While it remains unclear exactly what policies Trump and his administration will adopt regarding the Taiwan issue, his strongman image and the hawkish stance of key cabinet appointees on China could provoke a strong response from Beijing in its long-standing claims over Taiwan,” Dr Wu Se-chih, director of Taiwan Thinktank's China Research Center, told CNA.

FANNING PRESSURE FROM ALL CORNERS

Taiwan has been facing growing pressure from Beijing in recent years. On the economic front, China has reinstated tariffs on 134 items it imports from the self-ruled island and is studying further trade measures.

But it’s Beijing’s military press that has captured global attention. Air and naval sorties around Taiwan have become a near-daily occurrence, with many crossing the median line that once served as an unofficial border between the two sides.

Major war games staged just last month saw Chinese forces effectively encircling the island, similar to a previous exercise in May. Named “Joint Sword-2024B”, Beijing described the drills as a warning against “separatist acts”.

They were carried out three days after Taiwanese President William Lai’s “Double Ten” speech on Oct 10 to mark the founding of Taiwan. During his remarks, he declared that Taiwan and China “are not subordinate to each other” and China had no right to represent the island.