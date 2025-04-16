China 'not afraid to fight' trade war with US

BEIJING: China warned on Wednesday (Apr 16) it was "not afraid" to fight a trade war with the United States and reiterated calls for dialogue, after US President Donald Trump said it was up to Beijing to come to the negotiating table.

"If the US really wants to resolve the issue through dialogue and negotiation, it should stop exerting extreme pressure, stop threatening and blackmailing, and talk to China on the basis of equality, respect and mutual benefit," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

Trump initially imposed tariffs on imports from China over its alleged role in the fentanyl supply chain - and recently stepped up those levies sharply over trade practices that Washington deems unfair.

This year, Trump has imposed an additional 145 per cent tariff on many goods from China, stacking atop duties from previous administrations.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

This involved 20 per cent over fentanyl and other illicit drugs, as well as 125 per cent over trade practices.

Trump's administration has, however, given temporary reprieve for certain tech products - like smartphones and laptops - from the latest levy.

And on Tuesday, the US president said "the ball is in China's court. China needs to make a deal with us", according to a statement read out by Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt at a briefing.

Beijing responded on Wednesday by saying it was "the US that initiated this tariff war".

"China's position has been very clear. There is no winner in a tariff war or a trade war," Lin said. "China does not want to fight, but it is not afraid to fight."