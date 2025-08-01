Taiwan to seek lower tariff after Trump's 'temporary' 20% levy

TAIPEI: Taiwan vowed on Friday (Aug 1) to seek a lower tariff after Donald Trump imposed a "temporary" 20 per cent levy on its shipments to the United States as part of his trade war.

The US president's announcement was part of a sweep of measures - reaching 41 per cent - against dozens of global partners as they scrambled for deals with Washington to avert the painful tolls.

The figure is down from the 32 per cent toll imposed in his Apr 2 "Liberation Day", since when Taipei and Washington have held four rounds of face-to-face talks and multiple video conferences to resolve the issue.

On Friday, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said on Facebook they were still working to strike an agreement.

"The US has announced a temporary 20 per cent tariff for Taiwan, with the possibility of further reductions should an agreement be reached," he wrote.

"The government will continue to strive for a reasonable tariff rate and complete the final stages of the tariff negotiations."