How Nvidia scandal, US midterm losses could affect Trump’s hand with Xi - and what it means for Beijing

SHANGHAI: A suspected Chinese spy, a technology titan embroiled in scandal and a bruising midterm election defeat.

United States President Donald Trump faces a complicated political backdrop as he prepares to meet Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping next week, in their third encounter this year.



Trump has said he expects to meet Xi on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen on Nov 18 and 19.



Much rides on the talks. A fragile trade truce between the world’s two largest economies runs only until Jan 10, while disputes over tariffs, agricultural purchases and technology remain unresolved.



But the political landscape in Washington has shifted since their last meeting in September.

Democrats have wrested control of both chambers of Congress. Meanwhile, allegations that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy have triggered demands for congressional investigations.