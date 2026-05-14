Why did Trump visit the Temple of Heaven? Beijing’s message in the venue choice

Peace, prosperity, political legitimacy - and perhaps even “heaven’s will”.

There was no shortage of symbolism behind US President Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing’s Temple of Heaven on Thursday (May 14), analysts said - in what appeared to be one of the most carefully choreographed moments of his China trip.

Located in southern Beijing, the sprawling 270-hectare Temple of Heaven complex, or Tiantan in Chinese, dates back more than 600 years.

It was where Ming and Qing emperors had prayed for good harvests and carried out elaborate rites tied to imperial authority and cosmic order.

Trump is the second sitting US president known to have formally visited the Temple of Heaven, after Gerald Ford back in 1975.