Trump says Xi to visit in 'not too distant future'

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump said on Monday (Mar 17) that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping would visit the US soon, as trade tensions soar between the world's two largest economies over Trump's tariffs.

"He'll be coming in the not too distant future," Trump told reporters as he visited the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington while talking about the Chinese leader.

Trump did not give any further details.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Washington and Beijing had begun discussions about a possible summit in June in the US. Both leaders celebrate birthdays in the month of June.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has unleashed tariffs on major trading partners including China, Canada and Mexico, citing trade imbalances and their failure to stem the flow of deadly fentanyl.

Last week, China called for "dialogue" with Washington.