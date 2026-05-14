Trump and Xi set for high-stakes talks in Beijing

BEIJING: US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are set to tackle thorny issues dividing the two superpowers when they meet in Beijing on Thursday (May 14), with Iran, trade and Taiwan on the cards.

Xi will greet Trump with pomp and ceremony as they meet at 10am in the opulent Great Hall of the People, a lavish welcome that belies the deep tensions between the world's biggest economies.

The two leaders will also enjoy a state banquet at the hall in the evening, and Trump will visit the historic Temple of Heaven, a World Heritage site where China's emperors once prayed for good harvest.

The US president arrived for the two-day summit on Air Force One late Wednesday accompanied by top CEOs, including Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Tesla's Elon Musk - symbols of business deals Trump hopes to reach.

He was given a red carpet welcome, with 300 Chinese youth in white uniforms chanting "welcome" and waving small Chinese and US flags in unison as he descended the steps of the presidential plane pumping his fist.

On Friday, Trump and Xi are set to have tea and a working lunch before the US president heads home to Washington.

The trip to Beijing marks the first by a US president in nearly a decade, after Trump visited in 2017, accompanied - unlike this time - by his wife Melania.

Following that first visit, Trump unleashed a barrage of tariffs and restrictions on Chinese goods. He did so again after returning to the White House last year, triggering a trade war before Xi and Trump agreed to a truce in October.