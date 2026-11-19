SHENZHEN: The leaders of China, the United States and Russia began unprecedented three-way talks on Thursday (Nov 19), amid mounting geopolitical tensions and competing priorities over global security.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US and Russian counterparts Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are having their historic sit-down on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen.

Chinese media reported shortly before 4.30pm that the meeting was underway.

The leaders were seen seated around a round table in the middle of a large room.

This is the very first trilateral meeting between the three countries’ leaders. The afternoon talks are taking place at Kylin Villa, or Qilin Shanzhuang in Mandarin, a luxurious state-owned lakeside resort nestled in the hills of northwest Shenzhen.

Trump has signalled that nuclear arms reduction and the war in Iran will be among his priorities, while the Kremlin has indicated that the war in Ukraine is its focus.

Beijing has been relatively guarded about its priorities - saying only that the leaders will discuss safeguarding world peace and promote “strategic stability in major-power relations”.

Their meeting has drawn comparisons with the 1945 Yalta Conference between the US, Britain and the Soviet Union that formalised spheres of influence and set the stage for the post-World War II order.

It has also unnerved leaders of smaller economies, particularly in Europe and Asia, who fear the world's greatest military powers will disregard their interests.

But analysts have expressed low expectations of concrete breakthroughs as the leaders enter the talks with competing national interests and strategic priorities.

The gathering follows talks between Xi and Trump at the same venue earlier on Thursday.