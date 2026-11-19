Xi, Trump and Putin begin unprecedented trilateral talks with Ukraine war, nuclear arms control on agenda
The meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen is the first-ever three-way meeting between the leaders of China, the United States and Russia.
SHENZHEN: Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US and Russian counterparts Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin held unprecedented three-way talks on Thursday (Nov 19), where they said they would discuss the war in Ukraine and nuclear arms control.
Seated around a big round table in a villa in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the leaders of the world's biggest nuclear powers took turns to give opening remarks.
"We are really making history," Trump said. "The three of us have a great deal to discuss.”
“No peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement.”
Putin said the three countries have "numerous shared interests in the settlement of regional conflicts, including obviously the conflict in Ukraine".
Unlike Trump and Putin, Xi - who Chinese state media said was presiding over the meeting - did not make a reference to Ukraine, but said: "History tells us that when major powers live in harmony, the world is at peace. When major powers clash, the world falls into turmoil."
Xi said that their countries should work together to address global challenges, adding that they have a joint responsibility in maintaining peace and security.
In his opening remarks, Trump said the US, China and Russia are "uniquely positioned" to discuss reducing nuclear weapons.
“It’s not an easy thing to do - give them up,” Trump told Xi and Putin at the start of their meeting. The US president also said the three leaders would discuss the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Trump has insisted nuclear arms control be a central topic of the summit, despite China's repeated objections to joining talks with Washington and Moscow, which have far larger nuclear arsenals.
In his remarks, Xi said nuclear weapons should be comprehensively prohibited and completely destroyed, with the ultimate goal of building a world free of nuclear weapons.
A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, Xi said, according to China's official Xinhua news agency. He added that every effort must be made to prevent nuclear war.
Meanwhile, Putin told Xi and Trump that their countries can strengthen global stability if they cooperate constructively, adding that they should discuss global and regional issues as well as energy security.
The Russian leader said their three nations have a joint responsibility in maintaining peace and security.
This is the very first trilateral meeting between the three countries’ leaders. The afternoon talks are taking place at Kylin Villa, or Qilin Shanzhuang in Mandarin, a luxurious state-owned lakeside resort nestled in the hills of northwest Shenzhen.
Before the meeting, Trump had signalled that nuclear arms reduction and the war in Iran would be among his priorities, while the Kremlin had indicated that the war in Ukraine was its focus.
Beijing, meanwhile, had been relatively guarded about its priorities - saying only that the leaders would discuss safeguarding world peace and promote “strategic stability in major-power relations”.
Their meeting has drawn comparisons with the 1945 Yalta Conference between the US, Britain and the Soviet Union that formalised spheres of influence and set the stage for the post-World War II order.
It has also unnerved leaders of smaller economies, particularly in Europe and Asia, who fear the world's greatest military powers will disregard their interests.
But analysts have expressed low expectations of concrete breakthroughs as the leaders enter the talks with competing national interests and strategic priorities.
The gathering follows talks between Xi and Trump at the same venue earlier on Thursday.
In a meeting that lasted just over an hour, both men struck a positive tone as they sought to stabilise bilateral relations amid lingering trade and technology tensions.
Trump described Xi as a friend, saying they shared a “special relationship”. He also praised progress in balancing trade between the two countries, including fairer tariff arrangements.
Meanwhile, Xi said China-US relations were stable and improving, expressing willingness to work with Trump to keep ties on the “correct course”.
He also said the two countries have established a “new definition of a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability, giving it new substance based on respect, fairness and reciprocity”.