SHENZHEN: Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US and Russian counterparts Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin held unprecedented three-way talks on Thursday (Nov 19), where they said they would discuss the war in Ukraine and nuclear arms control.

Seated around a big round table in a villa in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the leaders of the world's biggest nuclear powers took turns to give opening remarks.

"We are really making history," Trump said. "The three of us have a great deal to discuss.”

“No peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement.”

Putin said the three countries have "numerous shared interests in the settlement of regional conflicts, including obviously the conflict in Ukraine".

Unlike Trump and Putin, Xi - who Chinese state media said was presiding over the meeting - did not make a reference to Ukraine, but said: "History tells us that when major powers live in harmony, the world is at peace. When major powers clash, the world falls into turmoil."

Xi said that their countries should work together to address global challenges, adding that they have a joint responsibility in maintaining peace and security.