Trump-Xi summit: Trade truce at stake as Iran conflict looms over talks

US President Donald Trump heads into a series of meetings with China's Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday (May 14), aiming to secure economic gains, preserve a fragile trade truce and navigate thorny issues including the Iran conflict and US arms sales to Taiwan.

Xi is set to welcome Trump with pomp and ceremony at the Great Hall of the People at 10am - a display that underscores the significance of the visit even as deep tensions persist between the world’s two largest economies

The US president arrived late on Wednesday for the two-day summit, accompanied by top executives including Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Tesla's Elon Musk - a signal of the business deals and investment commitments he hopes to advance.

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