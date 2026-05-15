Logo
Logo

East Asia live

Trump says made 'fantastic trade deals' with Xi
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

live East Asia

Trump says made 'fantastic trade deals' with Xi

Trump started his last day in Beijing with a social media post saying that US-China relations are good and getting better.

Trump says made 'fantastic trade deals' with Xi

US President Donald Trump poses for photos with China’s President Xi Jinping during a visit to Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing on May 15, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Pool/Evan Vucci)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

15 May 2026 09:55AM (Updated: 15 May 2026 12:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

US President Donald Trump said on Friday (May 15) he made "fantastic trade deals" with Chinese leader Xi Jinping as the two met for a second day of talks in Beijing.

"A lot of good has come of it. We've made some fantastic trade deals, great for both countries," Trump said as he toured the gardens of the Zhongnanhai, the Chinese central leadership compound.

Earlier, Trump said in a social media post that Xi congratulated him on "many tremendous successes", adding that relations between the world's two biggest powers are good and getting better.

But big differences remain on Iran, Taiwan and more. Follow our live coverage for the latest.

Source: CNA/gr

Related Topics

Trump-Xi summit Donald Trump Xi Jinping
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement