Trump heads to China: Who’s joining him in Beijing - and who isn’t

BEIJING: United States President Donald Trump has departed for a three-day trip to China where he will meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping - marking his first state visit to the country since 2017.

Trump is scheduled to arrive in Beijing later on Wednesday (May 13) - with summit talks and activities slated for Thursday and Friday.

But attention has also turned to the delegation accompanying Trump on his highly-anticipated visit.

Here’s who is, and isn’t, heading to Beijing.

MELANIA TRUMP ABSENT

Unlike Trump’s visit to China back in 2017, US First Lady Melania Trump will not be travelling with him this time.

During her 2017 visit, her interactions with Xi’s wife Peng Liyuan drew global attention - with comparisons made between the two first ladies’ style and public personas.

But Trump’s son Eric and his wife Lara, former co-chair of the Republican National Committee, were seen making the trip - in photos carried by US media outlets.