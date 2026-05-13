What issues will dominate Trump-Xi summit, and who has the upper hand?

BEIJING: The Iran war will dominate the agenda for the summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and United States counterpart Donald Trump in Beijing this week, in an early test of how far Washington and Beijing can cooperate despite deepening strategic rivalry, say analysts.

Yet even as the crisis that has disrupted global energy security injects urgency into the meeting, Taiwan will also feature prominently in the talks as it remains the enduring fault line in the Sino-US relationship, observers say.

They add that the issues could even converge at the negotiating table as both sides test whether progress on one front could yield leverage on the other, although the likelihood of formal trade-offs is limited.

But even as these and other thorny issues - such as technology restrictions and trade frictions - are set to come up, analysts say expectations for any meaningful reset in Sino-US ties remain tempered.

“The optics will be dramatic … (but) there does not appear to be much that either the US or PRC (People’s Republic of China) are able and willing to deliver - and then stick to those positions,” said Chong Ja Ian, an associate professor from the National University of Singapore (NUS) and non-resident scholar at Carnegie China.

THE WEIGHT OF WAR

Beijing confirmed on Monday (May 11) that Trump would visit China from May 13 to 15 at Xi’s invitation, marking his first state visit to the country since 2017.

US officials have said he is scheduled to arrive in Beijing on Wednesday night, with summit talks slated for Thursday and Friday.

Analysts said the war in the Middle East is set to carry significant weight at the summit.

Triggered by US and Israeli attacks on Iran, the conflict that’s now in its third month has disrupted shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime artery that carries about a fifth of the world’s oil and gas supplies.