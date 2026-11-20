analysis East Asia
Warm embrace, fragile truce: Trump-Xi goodwill faces fresh tests after APEC summit
Fresh US curbs on AI chips, an unfinished tariff deal and shifting political dynamics in Washington threaten to test the limit of the fragile US-China detente, analysts say.
SHENZHEN: Since taking office in 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping had never personally welcomed another leader at the airport.
But this week, he did. When Air Force One touched down in Shenzhen on Wednesday (Nov 18), Xi was waiting on the red carpet for United States President Donald Trump.
The two men embraced briefly before walking to their waiting cars - past performers cheering and waving pom-poms.
It was a favour returned. Months earlier in September, Trump greeted Xi on arrival at Joint Base Andrews, a US military airfield outside Washington.
The exchange set the tone for the pair’s third meeting this year, held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
Xi spoke of the “overall stability and positive momentum” in ties, according to an official Chinese readout. Trump hailed a “very special relationship”.
But while courtesies are being returned, fresh US curbs on artificial intelligence (AI) chips and an undelivered tariff deal threaten to test that spirit of reciprocity.
Beijing is prepared to answer further US restrictions in kind, analysts told CNA - raising questions over how long a fragile detente can hold.
RECIPROCITY ON DISPLAY
Xi's airport reception is very much “just a reciprocal move”, said Guo Shan, a research economist and partner at Hutong Research.
Trump “desperately needed a win” after midterm losses and Xi gave him a stage, said James Chen, assistant professor of diplomacy and international relations at Tamkang University in Taipei.
“Xi extended Trump a warm welcome and lavish hospitality, while Trump elevated Xi's international stature to unprecedented heights,” Chen told CNA.
Back in September, both leaders agreed that ties should rest on “respect, fairness and reciprocity”, according to Chinese readouts.
On Thursday, they agreed to draw up “an action plan on building a constructive relationship of strategic stability”, China's readout of the meeting said.
The guiding role of head-of-state diplomacy is “irreplaceable”, Xi told Trump in comments carried by Chinese state media outlets.
The line was aimed at Washington, said William Yang, senior analyst for Northeast Asia at International Crisis Group.
It was Beijing “trying to preach to the US and the wider American foreign policy circle” about the dividends of the past year, Yang said.
Without the two sides talking, the tariff truce struck in October 2025 would not have been extended to Jan 10, 2027, Guo said.
“I think as long as you and I are in charge of things, we’ll never have a problem,” Trump told Xi.
Some analysts are less sure - starting with how far Trump is still in charge.
Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the Nov 3 midterm elections.
“The room for Trump to deliver whatever he promised has declined after the midterms,” said Guo.
Chim Lee, senior analyst at Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), said Beijing still sees the US president as a check on harder-line voices in Washington.
“China also sees that Trump can be a stabilising factor within all of the different risk factors that can emerge in the US," Lee said.
CHIP CURBS, COMPETING VISIONS FOR GOVERNANCE
AI chips were among the most closely watched issues going into the meeting - but did not come up in Trump’s opening remarks to Xi or in China’s readout. The White House has yet to release its own.
Trump did speak about chips elsewhere. In an interview with Fox News this week, he suggested that the US could allow sales of Nvidia's Blackwell chips to China in two or three years - once they are no longer the most advanced.
On Monday, the US Commerce Department tightened export controls to stop Chinese firms from tapping advanced American AI chips through data centres in third countries.
The rule, which took effect on Thursday, requires licences for shipments of such chips to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil, with an exemption for US-headquartered companies.
Beijing bristled. China’s commerce ministry said on Tuesday that it was strongly dissatisfied, adding that countermeasures would be taken if Washington pressed ahead.
On Thursday, Xi was quoted in official handouts as saying that differences which cannot be resolved for now “should be managed in a constructive way, and escalation should be prevented”.
“Beijing has prepared for a worst-case scenario, but unless it is compelled to respond, it would prefer to keep a low profile and wait for Washington's next move,” said Tamkang University's Chen.
On its end, Washington too has held back. Trump has put off tougher chip limits, according to US media reports.
“I don't think you want to insult China just before you get there,” Trump told reporters on Monday, when asked about divisions in his administration over how hard to press Beijing.
The curbs landed amid an open rift in Trump's Cabinet.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said last week he was frustrated by delays at the Commerce Department, led by Howard Lutnick, in restricting exports of certain Nvidia chips to China, the Associated Press reported.
Chen said the dispute “appears less like a broader US-China confrontation and more like an internal power struggle” between the two camps.
But Beijing’s patience also has its limits.
EIU’s Lee pointed to the Multilateral Alignment of Technology Controls on Hardware (MATCH) Act, a Bill introduced in the US Congress in April that would restrict sales of chipmaking equipment to China.
“These are likely to be a pretty big red line for China, and China has made it very clear that if you touch on some of the major issues, (they) will be willing to retaliate,” Lee said.
There is precedent.
In September 2025, the US extended export restrictions to subsidiaries of blacklisted companies. China responded the next month with sweeping controls on rare earths. Both sides shelved the measures under the truce.
Trump and Xi also struck different notes on governing AI.
Trump told APEC leaders on Thursday that the US opposes “any form of globalist regulation” of AI.
According to official Chinese readouts, Xi said the two countries should “ensure that AI is always under human control”.
But Trump told Fox News that he and Xi both want moderate AI regulations for safety and would work together on them, Reuters reported.
Washington proposed an AI “notification mechanism” in September, but Guo said the chance of talks on AI safety has probably narrowed since a scandal over Nvidia chips allegedly diverted to China.
“China sees that there is an internal fight in the US and they don't really know who they can talk to,” she added.
RECIPROCITY PUT TO THE TEST
Trump told Xi that each side had agreed to cut tariffs on US$30 billion of trade, under what he called the “30-for-30” deal.
“We have split up the tariffs and done it in a very fair way,” Trump said.
Then came the ask.
“I'll be asking you to do some more for our farmers,” Trump told Xi during the opening of their bilateral meeting on Thursday - to push Beijing to purchase more American agricultural products.
Before the summit, US officials said China had yet to fully honour its pledges to buy more American farm goods, according to US media reports.
China has already been buying more, noted Guo - but it still wants Washington to cut back on tariffs on Chinese consumer goods before it commits to further purchases.
“Fair treatment has to be on both sides,” said Guo.
The deal had yet to be finalised as of last week, according to Reuters.
“If we cannot deliver even on this small amount of products, then how do we talk about the broader deal?” Guo said.
US and Chinese officials held the first meeting of their Board of Trade by video link on Nov 13, according to China’s commerce ministry.
The ministry said on Thursday that the board's agriculture working group would hold its first meeting soon.
Yang from the International Crisis Group is “sceptical” about the amount of details and consensus reached at working level on the board’s rules.
“Essentially the idea of this meeting is really just to say, 'Let's just keep talking, we are not trying to just flip the table',” said EIU’s Lee.
Both leaders are soon expected to meet again in December - at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Miami.
But Yang is less optimistic about the outlook.
Once the new Congress convenes in January, he expects a more “tit-for-tat, competitive dynamic” - with China falling back on restricting rare earth exports.
“The window to really preserve this detente is closing,” he said.