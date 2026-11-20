SHENZHEN: Since taking office in 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping had never personally welcomed another leader at the airport.

But this week, he did. When Air Force One touched down in Shenzhen on Wednesday (Nov 18), Xi was waiting on the red carpet for United States President Donald Trump.

The two men embraced briefly before walking to their waiting cars - past performers cheering and waving pom-poms.

It was a favour returned. Months earlier in September, Trump greeted Xi on arrival at Joint Base Andrews, a US military airfield outside Washington.

The exchange set the tone for the pair’s third meeting this year, held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.