TSMC says it started mass production of 'most advanced' 2nm chips

TAIPEI: Taiwanese tech titan TSMC has started mass producing its cutting-edge 2-nanometre semiconductor chips, the company said in a statement seen by AFP on Wednesday (Dec 31).

TSMC is the world's largest contract maker of chips, used in everything from smartphones to missiles, and counts Nvidia and Apple among its clients.

"TSMC's 2nm (N2) technology has started volume production in 4Q25 as planned," TSMC said in an undated statement on its website.

The chips will be the "most advanced technology in the semiconductor industry in terms of both density and energy efficiency", the company said.

"N2 technology, with leading nanosheet transistor structure, will deliver full-node performance and power benefits to address the increasing need for energy-efficient computing."

The chips will be produced at TSMC's "Fab 22" facility in the southern port city of Kaohsiung.

More than half of the world's semiconductors, and nearly all of the most advanced ones used to power artificial intelligence technology, are made in Taiwan.

TSMC has been a massive beneficiary of the frenzy in AI investment. Nvidia and Apple are among firms pouring many billions of dollars into chips, servers and data centres.

AI-related spending is soaring worldwide, and is expected to reach approximately US$1.5 trillion by 2025, according to US research firm Gartner, and over US$2 trillion in 2026 - nearly two per cent of global GDP.