Thousands shelter in Taiwan as Typhoon Bavi lashes Japan islands

KEELUNG: More than 14,000 people in Taiwan have fled their homes, and many shops remain closed, as a typhoon pounding Japan's remote southwestern islands swept towards China on Saturday (Jul 11).

Typhoon Bavi knocked out power to thousands in Okinawa and lashed northern Taiwan as it bore down on storm-battered China, where it is expected to make landfall early Sunday.

Streets were largely deserted in Taiwan's port city of Keelung, which is expected to be one of the hardest hit areas on the island, as Bavi whipped up strong winds and dumped heavy rain.

"Everyone is afraid of the severe weather and staying indoors, but I only came out because I have orders," a breakfast shop owner surnamed Tsai told AFP.

"Some people are on duty and wouldn't have anything to eat so I still need to deliver food to them," the 50-year-old said.

"If the wind and rain start picking up in a bit, I'll be heading home early."