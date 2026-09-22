Typhoon Dujuan leaves two dead, 46,000 houses without power in Japan
Although Typhoon Dujuan weakened as it moved northeast, it dumped record rainfall in parts of the Tokyo area.
TOKYO: Typhoon Dujuan left at least two people dead and five injured in Japan, while thousands of houses near Tokyo remained without power after the storm swept through the region, authorities said Tuesday (Sep 22).
The typhoon moved away from Japan's coast and out into the Pacific by morning, allowing authorities to lift or downgrade most heavy rain and landslide warnings.
Dujuan had already led to the early closure of one of the world's biggest video game trade fairs, in Tokyo.
Japan often sees strong typhoons in the late summer and early autumn, with other storms this season disrupting some events at the Asian Games being held in the country.
The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said one person died in Kanagawa prefecture, near Tokyo, while a local official told AFP that another died in Chiba.
Search operations were continuing for four people missing after landslides triggered by torrential rain, according to public broadcaster NHK.
More than 46,000 households in Chiba, near Tokyo, were still without electricity on Tuesday morning.
Japan Airlines earlier cancelled 135 flights, and All Nippon Airways scrapped 140.
Although Dujuan weakened as it moved northeast, it dumped record rainfall in parts of the Tokyo area.
Oshima, an island about 120 kilometres south of central Tokyo, recorded 832 millimetres of rain over 48 hours, more than double its average rainfall for the whole of September, NHK reported.
Rainfall in Tokyo's Edogawa Ward reached a record 282.5 millimetres over 24 hours.
Scientists say human-driven climate change is intensifying the risk posed by heavy rains because a warmer atmosphere holds more water.
Dujuan forced the early closure of the Tokyo Game Show, one of the world's biggest video-game trade fairs, on Monday, its final day.
A major outdoor music festival and a baseball match both scheduled to be held in Chiba were also cancelled.
Social media posts showed images of roads in front of Kamakura station, a popular sightseeing spot, were flooded.
"There is flooding in various parts of the city, so travelling by car is dangerous," Kamakura City Mayor Takashi Matsuo said on X.
Flooding also inundated parts of Ichikawa city east of Tokyo.