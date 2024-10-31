Shanghai braces for torrential rain as Typhoon Kong-rey advances

BEIJING: China's financial hub Shanghai is bracing for potentially the worst rains in more than 40 years as Typhoon Kong-rey looks set to arrive from the south to sweep along the eastern coast over the next two days.

Shanghai's railway operator announced suspensions to some high-speed trains from Thursday (Oct 31) to Friday in preparation for Kong-rey's impact. The railway bureau said it will track the typhoon's path and adjust train schedules accordingly.

Authorities alerted citizens to stock up on drinking water and some food ahead of the forecast extreme wet weather not seen since 1981, Chinese media said.

Kong-rey made landfall in Taiwan on Thursday, the largest storm by size in 30 years to hit the island, unloading heavy rain and strong winds.

Taiwan's forecaster said Kong-rey is expected to cross Taiwan's south, enter the Taiwan Strait and move northeasterly towards China after.