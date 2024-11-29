Uniqlo criticised in China after BBC report of CEO's Xinjiang comments

BEIJING: Casual wear giant Uniqlo is facing a storm of online criticism in China after a BBC report quoted the chief executive of its owner as saying the company does not source cotton from the far western region of Xinjiang.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) published an interview on Thursday (Nov 28) with Tadashi Yanai, the chief executive of Fast Retailing, in which it asked him if the Japanese retailer sourced cotton from the region.

The report went viral on the Chinese social media platform Weibo on Friday, with several users slamming the company and some saying they would stop buying its products.

"With this kind of attitude from Uniqlo, and their founder being so arrogant, they're probably betting that mainland consumers will forget about it in a few days and continue to buy," one user wrote. "So, can we stand firm this time?"

In the interview, Yanai initally responds to the BBC's question saying, "We're not using," before interrupting himself to say he did not want to continue his answer as it was "too political".

Fast Retailing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The issue of sourcing from Xinjiang, where rights groups and the US government accuse China of abuses against the Uyghur population, has been a geopolitical minefield for foreign firms with a large presence in China.

Beijing denies any abuses in the region, the origin of the vast majority of Chinese-produced cotton.