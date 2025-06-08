US and China set for trade talks in London on Jun 9

WASHINGTON: Three of US President Donald Trump's top aides will meet with their Chinese counterparts in London on Monday (Jun 9) for talks aimed at resolving a trade dispute between the world's two largest economies that has kept global markets on edge.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will represent the United States in the talks, Trump announced in a post on his Truth Social platform without providing further details.

China's foreign ministry said on Saturday that vice premier He Lifeng will be in the United Kingdom between Jun 8 and Jun 13, adding that the first meeting of the China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism would be held during this visit.

"The meeting should go very well," Trump wrote.