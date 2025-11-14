US approves potential US$330 million military sale to Taiwan, first under Trump

WASHINGTON: The United States approved the possible sale to Taiwan of fighter jet spare and repair parts for US$330 million, the Pentagon said late on Thursday (Nov 13), marking the first such potential transaction since President Donald Trump took office in January.

"The proposed sale will improve the recipient's capability to meet current and future threats by maintaining the operational readiness of the recipient's fleet of F-16, C-130", and other aircraft, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Washington has formal diplomatic ties with Beijing, but maintains unofficial ties with Taiwan and is the island's most important arms supplier. The US is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself.

Taiwan's defence ministry said in a statement that it expected the sales to "take effect" within one month.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"The United States continues to help Taiwan maintain sufficient self-defence capabilities, for which the ministry expresses its gratitude," it added.

The provision of the parts will help maintain the air force's fighter readiness and bolster air defences, strengthen defensive resilience and enhance the island's ability to respond to China's "grey-zone" incursions, the ministry said.

China's military stages regular missions into the waters and skies around Taiwan, which the government in Taipei terms "grey zone" activities designed to pressure the island but which stop short of actual combat.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has not ruled out the use of force to take control of the island. Taiwan's government strongly objects to Beijing's sovereignty claims and says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

Trump says Chinese President Xi Jinping has told him he will not invade Taiwan while the Republican leader is in office.

The announcement of the possible arms sale comes after Trump and Xi met late last month in South Korea in an effort to secure a trade deal. Ahead of the meeting, there was a fear in Taipei that there could have been some sort of "selling out" of Taiwan's interests by Trump to Xi.