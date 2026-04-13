China urges restraint over US blockade of Strait of Hormuz, backs talks

BEIJING: China urged calm and restraint by all sides on Monday (Apr 13), following US President Donald Trump's threat to blockade the Strait of Hormuz after the failure of weekend talks in Islamabad aimed at ending the Iran war.

Before the war, most Iranian oil exports were shipped to China, the top global importer of crude.

Keeping the key Strait of Hormuz waterway safe, stable and unimpeded served the interests of the international community, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular press conference, when asked about the blockade threat.

"China hopes the relevant parties will abide by the temporary ceasefire arrangements, remain committed to resolving disputes through political and diplomatic means, and avoid a resumption of hostilities," he said.

China stood ready to "play a positive and constructive role" in resolving the crisis, Guo added, calling the opening talks in the Pakistani capital a step in a direction conducive to easing tension.

After the marathon talks failed, the US Central Command said its forces would begin a blockade of all maritime traffic with Iranian ports from 10am ET (10pm Singapore time) on Monday.