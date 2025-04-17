How US shoppers are racing to dodge tariffs with a viral Chinese app

SINGAPORE: Faster than you can say “new tariffs”, American shoppers are flocking to Chinese e-commerce apps in search of the cheapest prices on sneakers, clothes and luxury bags - in an attempt to outmanoeuvre price hikes sparked by US President Donald Trump’s ongoing tariff war.

The spike in downloads comes as US consumers rush to place orders before May 2, when the de minimis exemption expires for low-value imports from China - which could see parcels valued at US$800 or below subject to taxes.

Chinese e-commerce companies have already warned US shoppers to expect price hikes - and shoppers are definitely worried.

On TikTok, users have been scrambling for clarity. “If we order now and they get to the US after (May 1), are they going to be subject to the new tariffs?” one shopper asked.

“I have a cart … but I’m worried about them arriving post-tariffs,” another shopper added.

“This is obviously triggered by the tariff war between China and the US where consumers are concerned about rising costs that are coming and (will) affect their lives in future,” Jason Yu, managing director of CTR Market Research in Beijing, told CNA.

“They are worried, so they are searching for different sources of the product.”

And they are going straight to the source, buying directly from Chinese apps.

Checks by CNA on Thursday (Apr 17) showed Chinese apps dominating Apple’s US App Store. Six of the top 11 shopping apps being downloaded by US users were from China.

Alongside popular apps like Temu, Taobao and Shein, Chinese app DHgate - also dubbed the “Little Yellow App” - has become an overnight success, placing second in downloads after ChatGPT on Apple’s list of free iPhone apps, despite barely cracking the top 350 just days before.