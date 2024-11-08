No winners in trade wars, says Chinese envoy, as US confrontation looms

BEIJING: There are no winners in tariff or trade wars, nor in wars over science and technology or industry, said China's top envoy to the United States, as Donald Trump's presidential election win raised the spectre of another bruising confrontation with China.

Xie Feng, China's ambassador to the US, said differences between the two nations should be the driving force for exchanges and mutual learning rather than "an excuse for rejection and confrontation", and that the successes of each were opportunities for the other.

Speaking at a dinner hosted by the US-China Business Council in Shanghai on Thursday (Nov 7), Xie did not directly address the US election or Trump, who previously heaped tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese goods before agreeing to a truce in January 2020.

In 2019, China's economy grew a revised 6 per cent, the weakest in nearly 30 years, weighed down by trade war with the US. The economy has further cooled since, with the government targeting a modest expansion of around 5 per cent in 2024, putting it on the back foot if there are fresh trade frictions after Trump takes office in January.

The Republican has vowed to adopt blanket 60 per cent tariffs on US imports of Chinese goods compared with the 7.5 per cent to 25 per cent levied in his first term.