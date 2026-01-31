US defence strategy omission raises alarm in Taiwan over Trump’s intentions

The omission was particularly striking given that Beijing had staged multiple military exercises around Taiwan in recent years, making the cross-strait situation more severe than during the previous US administration, she said.

Despite this, Taiwan was mentioned repeatedly in the earlier strategy and not at all in the latest one, Wang observed. She also pointed to “a growing mismatch” between Taiwan’s rising defence burden and the lack of any explicit reassurances from Washington.

Taiwanese leader Lai Ching-te has announced a NT$1.25 trillion (US$40 billion) special defence budget, while this year’s military spending – still pending legislative review – already exceeds 3 per cent of gross domestic product.

“Taiwan has met what the US has demanded,” Wang said. “But it cannot even get a single mention in return. That leaves people with a bitter feeling.”

Her KMT colleague, Ma Wen-chun, said the new strategy reflected Trump’s “America first” logic, under which US commitments to allies had become more transactional and less predictable.

“The US now negotiates everything based on its own interests,” she said. “That inevitably injects greater uncertainty into its security commitments.”

Taiwanese officials and lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have pushed back against the criticism, cautioning against reading too much into the wording of a single report.

They argued that US policy towards Taiwan was shaped far more by operational realities than by rhetoric.

Joseph Wu, secretary general of Taiwan’s National Security Council, said on social media that the core objective of the 2026 strategy was to prevent mainland China from “dominating the Indo-Pacific”.

This was to be achieved by building a “strong denial defence along the first island chain” which stretches from Japan through Taiwan to the Philippines. As a key node in that chain, Taiwan would “continue to invest in defence to deter aggression and achieve peace”, Wu said.

According to DPP legislator Chen Kuan-ting, US policy towards Taiwan has never existed solely on paper but is reflected in “actions and institutions”.

Among the real tests for Taipei would be whether Washington continued to deepen military and security cooperation – including arms sales – and whether the deterrence against Beijing remained credible, he said.

Another test would be whether Taiwan remained integrated into the US' operational architecture in the Indo-Pacific, Chen said.

“In just the first year of Trump’s second term, approved US arms sales to Taiwan have already exceeded US$11.4 billion,” he said. “Those are far more meaningful indicators than whether Taiwan is named in a strategy document.”

Academics are divided over what the omission really means, with Li Da-jung, a professor of international relations and strategic studies at Tamkang University in New Taipei City, among those remarking on a change in tone in the 2026 strategy.

According to Li, the overall tone of the new document was more pragmatic and restrained than in the past, with a noticeable cooling in how the Chinese mainland was portrayed.

“Mainland China is no longer treated as the US’ enemy,” he said, adding that the document echoed the National Security Strategy released in December, which suggested Trump’s second term defence doctrine was coming into focus.

