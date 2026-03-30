US lawmakers urge Taiwan to pass stalled US$40 billion defence budget

TAIPEI: US lawmakers visiting Taipei urged Taiwan's parliament on Monday (Mar 30) to approve a stalled US$40 billion defence budget, warning that delays could weaken the island's ability to deter Chinese military pressure despite US security and arms support.

The US is democratically governed Taiwan's most important international supporter and arms supplier, despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties. China claims Taiwan as its own territory, while the island rejects this.

President Lai Ching-te's proposed US$40 billion in extra defence spending is currently stalled in the opposition-controlled parliament.

US Republican Senator John Curtis arrived in Taipei on Monday with three other lawmakers, as Beijing ramps up military and political pressure on the democratic island to accept its sovereignty.

"We're here to enforce that message and demonstrate to the people here in Taiwan that we are together a very important part of the safety and the unity around this world," Curtis said at a media briefing in the presidential office after meeting Lai.