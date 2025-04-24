Two US marines accused of rape in Japan's Okinawa

TOKYO: Two US marines in Japan's Okinawa are under investigation for alleged rapes, police said on Thursday (Apr 24), the latest in a string of assault cases that have angered residents.

The United States has around 54,000 military personnel stationed in Japan, mostly on the subtropical southern island of Okinawa, to the east of Taiwan.

"A US marine in his 20s is suspected of raping a Japanese woman at an American military base in March, and is also suspected of injuring another woman," a local police official told AFP.

The second marine, also in his 20s, is suspected of raping a Japanese woman at a US base in January, the official said.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Police have referred the two cases to prosecutors.

Washington will cooperate "fully" with Japanese authorities in the investigations, said US ambassador George Glass.

"We deeply value the ties of trust and friendship we have built over many decades with our Japanese hosts, and I am committed to doing everything I can to prevent actions that may jeopardise these bonds," he said in a statement.

On Friday, US service members joined Japanese officials and residents in Okinawa for a one-off joint nighttime patrol along a downtown street dotted with bars.

The patrol – the first such joint operation since 1973 – followed other sexual assault cases in Okinawa involving American servicemen.