Chinese social media abuzz as netizens follow US election results

Yao Yan, the 70-year-old owner of the restaurant, said Biden spent 79 yuan (US$11) during his 20-minute stay on local dishes including noodles and buns.

“People were curious and wanted to try what he ate, and (netizens) promoted this Biden set meal online,” she said.

Photographs of Biden’s visit used to line the walls of the restaurant. But after they were taken down during renovations, the pictures never made their way back.

“Today, no one brings up the Biden set meal anymore,” said Yao.

As the Biden era fades into history, China – like other nations around the world – was watching intently as the US presidential election drew to a close on Wednesday (Nov 6).

Yao was watching too.

“Regarding other issues (US elections), we aren’t particularly concerned. But as Chinese citizens, we wish for world peace and friendship. This is our greatest intention and wish,” Yao said.

As of 5am Eastern Time on Wednesday, counting was still underway, but former US president Donald Trump looks set for a return to the White House. He is just a few electoral votes short of an outright victory while his opponent Democrat Kamala Harris lags behind.

The stakes are high: The next US president will shape relations with China for years to come, with echoes felt in global trade, diplomacy and security.

MEMES GALORE ON CHINESE SOCIALS

On Chinese social media, however, discussions are taking on a lighter tone.

Posts related to the elections across Chinese social media platforms are rife with dancing videos of Trump. Chinese netizens have named it the “bath scrubbing dance”.

A meme of US Vice President Harris showing uncanny parallels between her and a Simpsons cartoon character that became president is being widely shared on Weibo.