US presses Taiwan parliament to pass 'comprehensive' defence budget

TAIPEI: The top US diplomat in Taiwan on Monday (Apr 27) pressed the island's opposition-majority parliament to pass a "comprehensive" defence budget, saying integrated air and missile defence systems and drones are critically important and in high demand globally.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te last year proposed US$40 billion in supplemental defence spending, covering not only new US weapons but also homemade weapons like drones, saying Taipei needs to more effectively deter the threat from China, which views the island as its own territory.

Lai says only Taiwan's people can decide the island's future.

But talks in parliament to advance the proposal have stalled, with the main Kuomintang (KMT) opposition party saying while they support defence spending, they won't sign "blank cheques" and want more details from the government.

In an interview with Taiwanese newspaper the China Times, Raymond Greene, the de facto US ambassador in Taipei, said it was vital for Taiwan to pass a "comprehensive budget package".

"This would not only send a critical signal to the international community, but is also essential for ensuring Taiwan acquires the full range of defence capabilities it has requested," he said.

While the US has already announced the sale of weapons including the Lockheed Martin-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, Taiwan's special defence budget also seeks integrated air and missile defence systems and drones, among other things, Greene added.